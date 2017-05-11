Iran’s election drive is up as presidential poll nears

Tehran

Iran’s election campaign heats up with the six presidential hopefuls vying for the position of the country’s chief executive.

In an address to his female supporters in a stadium in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking reelection, said his performance obviously reflects his opposition to “gender discrimination” and “gender oppression.”

“The [1979 Islamic] Revolution was a success because women entered the scene. Today, if women step on the election scene, if all go to the polls, we will definitely be successful,” he said.

Supporters of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani attend a campaign rally in Tehran on May 9, 2017. (Photo by IRNA)

The Iranian people have chosen the path of social and political freedom as well as freedom of thought and expression, Rouhani said, adding that he is seeking “genuine security” along with unity.

Addressing his supporters in the city of Kerman, another candidate Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi highlighted the economic woes gripping Iranians and said the resource-rich nation of Iran does not deserve to be held back by such problems as absolute poverty, youth unemployment and corruption.

He furthered underlined the importance of “self-esteem,” stressing that “revolutionary management” could produce “great honors” for the nation. Raeisi, a senior judicial official and head of Astan Qods Razavi, also noted that the “main problem in our country is not lack of liquidity, equipment and resources, but rather weak executive and economic management.”

Qalibaf to go for national welfare Another rival, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, told his supporters in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that he will strive to create “welfare, peace and security” for all people, if elected president.—Agencies