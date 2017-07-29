Iranians protest crimes against Palestinians, Rohingyas

Tehran

Iranian worshipers have staged a demonstration here to express their outrage at the crimes committed against the Palestinian and Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

During the rally, held in the Iranian capital after the Friday prayers, the protesters chanted slogans such as “Death to Israel” and “Death to the US, Britain and Al Saud” and called on Muslims to reinforce their unity to counter global arrogant powers led by the United States.

The demonstrators issued a statement in condemnation of the Israeli regime’s recent atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian people and the killing of worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque as well as crimes by Myanmar’s security forces against Rohingya Muslims.

Israel is afraid of the Palestinian people’s resistance against this bogus regime and spares no efforts to take control of the al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire Palestine, the statement said.

However, it added, the arrogant powers and ignorant Israeli leaders must know that the Palestinian people’s resistance would continue until final victory.

It said Muslims and freedom-seeking people across the world would not remain silent in the face of any violation of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s sanctity and called for a firm stand against the Israeli regime’s crimes.

The protesters also expressed regret over the “cruel and painful” killing of Muslims in Myanmar amid the silence of international bodies and so-called advocates of human rights and called for an end to the killings.

“The silence of international communities and organizations that claim to defend human rights and human values has added to the sorrow and grief of Muslims over the killing of defenseless people in Myanmar and Palestine,” the statement read.—Agencies