Iranian warning against spirit of brotherly relations

FO tells ambassador…

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday cautioned Tehran that a warning issued by the Iranian Army Chief that Tehran could hit militants havens inside Pakistan was against the spirit of brotherly relations between the two countries.

The FO summoned Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost to convey Pakistan’s concerns regarding a warning issued by Maj Gen Mohammad Baqeri.

“We expect Pakistani officials to control the borders, arrest the terrorists and shut down their bases,” Baqeri had said on Monday. “If the terrorist attacks continue, we will hit their safe havens and cells, wherever they are,” he added.

During his meeting with the ambassador, FO Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, highlighting an improvement in bilateral relations between the two countries, urged Iran to refrain from making statements that would harm relations.

A foreign Office statement said, recent high-level exchanges between the two countries strengthened bilateral cooperation including understanding on border issues.

“The Iranian side was urged to avoid issuance of such statements that could vitiate the environment of fraternal relations,” the statement added. Foreign Minister Javed Zarif during his recent visit to Pakistan, asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to improve border security, and Pakistan had assured him it would deploy additional troops along its border with Iran.