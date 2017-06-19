Iranian, Qatari officials review latest regional developments

TEHRAN: Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari reviewed the latest regional developments with the Qatari officials in Doha on Sunday.

Talking to IRNA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Bahram Qasemi said Jaberi Ansari has also conveyed the Iranian officials’ amicable message to the Qatari side.

He added the ways for expansion of all-out ties also have been reviewed in the meeting.

Qasemi underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to forge unity in the Islamic world and establish peace and tranquility in the region.

He added the visit is made following Iran’s previous consultations with the Qatari government.

The Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a message from President of the Islamic Republic Hassan Rouhani, said the foreign ministry of the Persian Gulf littoral state on June 18.

Jaberi Ansari met Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Foreign Minister of the peninsular country in southern Persian Gulf to deliver the verbal message of President Rouhani for the Qatari Emir, wrote the Information Office of Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on its website.

No details have been disclosed about the content of the message.

Originally Published By NNI