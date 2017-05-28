Iranian mortar attack kills Pakistani man

Our Correspondent

Makran

A man was killed as Iranian border guards fired a mortar shell into Pakistani territory near the border with Iran on Saturday, a government official said.

The mortar shell hit a vehicle in Panjgur district, killing Kam Jan, a resident of Washuk who was travelling in the vehicle, Commissioner Makran Division Bashir Bangulzai told media.

The vehicle was destroyed in the mortar attack that took place at around 6:30am, Bangulzai said.

Levies and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site of the attack and started an investigation into the incident. The deceased man’s body was shifted to a basic health unit.

Security was tightened at the border following the Iranian attack. This incident has come a week after Iranian border guards fired five mortar shells into Pakistani territory.

Pakistan has accused Iranian border forces of repeatedly violating Pakistani territory and targeting civilians at the border.

“We have informed provincial and federal governments about the Iranian violation,” Bangulzai said.

Abdul Jabbar, deputy commissioner of the Panjgur district in Baluchistan, said Iranian border security forces had fired “many” mortar shells and rockets over the last two days.

Pakistani and Iranian officials, in a meeting in Taftan on May 12, had decided to ensure border coordination to prevent any untoward incident.

The meeting was held in the wake of April 26 killing of 10 Iranian border guards in a militant attack in the Iranian border area.