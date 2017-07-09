Iranian forces fire mortar shells into Pakistani territory 

Our Correspondent

Panjgur

Iranian border guards fired three mortar shells into Pakistani territory near the Panjgur border in Balochistan, a member of the local administration said. Levies sources said there has been no loss of life as a result of the attack, which was said to be unprovoked. The shells landed almost 1.5 kilometres inside Pakistani territory, Levies officials said. Levies and Frontier Corps personnel were reported to have reached Parom, the area where the shells landed, to collect evidence. Panic prevailed among the people living in the area in the aftermath of the attack. Security was reported to have been tightened at the border. Iranian forces have violated Pakistani territory with frequency in recent months. Pakistan has repeatedly lodged protests with Iran over border violations. In May, a man was killed in Panjgur when a mortar shell fired by Iran border guards hit his vehicle. The incident had occurred two weeks after a meeting between Pakistani and Iranian officials to discuss border security. Tehran had also threatened Islamabad with military strikes against alleged “terrorists safe havens” after 10 Iranian border guards died in a recent militant attack. Though Pakistan denied involvement, Iran held the government responsible.

