Iranian diplomat, KATI for strengthening ties

Karachi

Commercial Counsellor of the Consulate General of Iran, Hamid Reza Nazarat Zadeh and KATI members Wednesday emphasised on building strong bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Iran. During his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here, the Iranian diplomat also invited KATI to Iran’s single country trade exhibition to be held in Karachi Expo Centre from February 24 to 27. Fifty-five Iranian companies will participate in the event, said a KATI press release issued here. The Iranian diplomat was welcomed by KATI President Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Vice president Umer Rehan along with other members of the association.—APP