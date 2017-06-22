Iranian CG meets Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Hossain Bani Asadi held farewell meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to the services of Mohammad Hossain Bani Asadi during his stay in the provincial metropolis and said that he played exemplary role in the promotion of Pak-Iran relations.

“You have played positive role for the promotion of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” he said and added that his good wishes are with him. “Your services with regard to diplomacy will be remembered till late and we would always miss you,” he further said. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy historically important relations and both the countries are conjoined in brotherly relations.

While talking with the Chief Minister, the outgoing Iranian Consul General said that the moments passed in Lahore are his precious assets.