Iran urged to allow Pakistani kinnow exports on permanent basis

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has urged the Iranian government to allow Pakistani kinnow on permanent basis to enhance bilateral trade between two countries, as Iran is a market of 60,000 tons consumption of kinnow.

Regional Chairman of FPCCI Horticulture Commitee, Ahmad Jawad said Trade Promotion of Organization (TPO) of Iran last year allowed Pakistan kinnow in the month of February for the period of two months which was unfortunate.

Jawad said Government of Iran may realize that Pakistan kinnow was in great demand in the light of previous year’s figures and kinnow exporters may tap good volumes this year subject concerned officials would notified earlier.

However FPCCI Official urged the Iranian Agriculture Ministry to sit with our Commerce Ministry and share your apprehensions if any; so that mutually we can find a permanent solution which address your issues as well a permanent solution of Pakistani kinnow for the Iranian buyers.

“Both governments must understand it will almost another one year after giving permanent permission in order to execute the kinnow trade properly because there is lot of formalities between the buyer and the seller which we have to take care. You can’t say that one day you gave permission and the other day trade starts”; Jawad asserted.

FPCCI Standing Committee Chief further briefed that the central banks of Iran and Pakistan already sign an agreement to establish banking relations, which will increase the bilateral trade three times and a ultimate solution to support both countries trade, because routing a payment was a big hindrance between the businessmen of both sides. Now it’s time bilateral visits may be furnished on both sides to vindicate the hearts of private sectors.

Jawad further suggested that the Agriculture Ministry of Iran and Ministry of Commerce should grant special tariff concessions under the proposed FTA proposal on the export of freshfruits and vegetables from KPK too.

“As K-P has rich potential and produces delicious fruits in the mountainous region, most of the produce here is organic due to the favorable climatic conditions and it will be a good addition for the market of Iran.

“He also lamented that Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it”. This was doing currently with the agriculture sector of Pakistan.