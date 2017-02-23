Iran, Turkey hand over 106 deportees to Pakistan

Quetta

Iranian security forces handed over 86 Pakistani national to Levies force on Pak-Iran borders in Taftan area of Chaghi district.

Levies sources said on Thursday that these Pakistani workers had been apprehended from different parts of Iran by Iranian security forces because they were living there without traveling documents. The Levies sources said that they would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation after completing initial inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested 20 persons deported from Turkey at the Sialkot International Airport.

Divisional Deputy Director FIA Khalid Anees said the accused had gone Turkey illegally from where the Turkish government deported them. He said the FIA had started investigation after registering a case against them.—APP