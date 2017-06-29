Iran set to modernize railways intercontinental links

Tehran

Iran is preparing to launch what could be the country’s most beautiful rail routes at the heart of a multimodal intercontinental transportation project. A railway at 205 kilometers from Qazvin to Rasht in northern Iran is near completion and could be among the last pieces of a rail link through which Russia would send its goods to India’s Mumbai several host countries including Iran.

A report by Iran’s IRNA news agency said the railway could increase the number of tourists visiting Iran’s northern province of Gilan.

Situation on the shores of the Caspian Sea, Gilan is a popular destination for Iranian travelers – specifically during summers and New Year holidays. Official figures show it hosts above 30 million visitors each year.

The construction of Qazvin-Rasht railway is already seen as one of Iran’s most challenging rail projects given the wide variety terrain. A significant portion of the challenges involved digging 25 kilometers of tunnels and building around 8 kilometers of bridges.—Agencies