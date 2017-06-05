Iran says Russia priority technology partner

Tehran – mahmoud vaezi,

“Under equal conditions, Russia is Iran’s first choice for cooperation on new technologies such as Digital Economy and Internet of Things,” Mahmoud Vaezi, the Iranian minister of communications and information technology, was quoted by media as saying.

Vaezi also called for the expansion of economic and technological cooperation between the two countries. He made the remarks after a meeting with the Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov.—Agencies