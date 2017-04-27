Iran, Russia call for united front against terror

Moscow

Iran and Russia have once again decried a recent US missile attack against a Syrian army airbase, stressing that such acts block the formation of a united front against terrorism.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both commented on the attack during their speeches made at the Conference on International Security, which opened in Moscow on Wednesday.

The US attack in early April saw a barrage of 59 Tomahawk missiles launched against the Shayrat Airfield in the western Syrian province of Homs, causing some 15 fatalities, including civilians.

Washington staged the offensive under the pretext of responding to an earlier purported gas attack against a northwestern Syrian village. The attack, which the US blames on Damascus, was carried out without a UN approval or a fact-finding probe.

Dehqan said the missile raid was against all international regulations. He further highlighted Washington’s unconstructive role in the Middle East, saying the US is trying to stage a new form of “international fascism” by implementing a new doctrine and by “commercializing security.”

Pointing out to factors contributing to the current local and international imbalance and violence, Dehqan cited American President Donald Trump’s volatility in word.—Agencies