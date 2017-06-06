Iran, Russia agree to develop economic cooperation

Tehran

Iran’s ICT Minister Vaezi and Russian Energy Minister Novak praised recent year achievements in expansion of Tehran-Moscow ties and agreed to further develop bilateral economic cooperation.

The agreement was reached at a meeting on the sidelines of the 21st St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) which was also attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mahdi Sanaei.

Alexander Novak, Energy Minister of the Russian Federation who also heads the Joint Economic Commission between the two countries, congratulated reelection of Hassan Rouhani as the President of Iran saying “bilateral relations between the two sides have made considerable developments and the constructive role played by Iran’s ICT minister and ambassador have played a considerable role in recent advancements.”

The Russian official expressed hope that the current trend will be accelerated in favor of both countries. Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi, for his part, noted that Iran’s presidential elections had brought about numerous domestic and foreign outcomes one being firm continuation of Tehran-Moscow ties. He said the structure to develop relations was established in 2016 and promised emergence of better ties in forthcoming years given that political leaders of the two countries hold serious determination to bolster comprehensive collaborations.

“Formation of long-term mutual trust between Rouhani and Putin remains as the most important capital for the two sides as evidenced by the 70% growth in trade turnover in the previous year,” continued the official. At the joint meeting, Vaezi and Novak also investigated the roadmap for five-year industrial cooperation, oil and gas issues, formation of working groups, presence of Russian oil giants in Iran, construction of a thermal power plant in Bandar Abbas, electrification of Garmsar-Incheboron railway as well as participation of Iran, Russia, Armenia and Georgia in the project for transit of electricity.

While in St. Petersburg, ICT Minister Vaezi also met Member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board (Minister) for Trade Veronika Nikishina and the two sides reviewed various dimensions of economic cooperation agreements set to be inked. —MNA