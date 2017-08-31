Iran to receive $30b foreign finance

Tehran

Deputy Economy Minister while noting an $8bn worth of finance for a contract with S Korea’s Exim Bank, said that 29-30 billion dollars will also be invested in Iran in the near future.

Mohammad Khazaei made the remarks during the Islamic Banking Conference on Tuesday in Tehran, adding that the ministry has allocated 30 billion dollars for economic growth, meaning that all economic sectors are obligated to provide finance.

Deputy Economy minister also maintainted that the 8-billion-dollar contract with Exim Bank of South Korea has already been signed.

Meanwhile, the ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance is going to sign contracts worth of 29 to 30 billion dollars with several Asian countries.

The negotiations leading to these contracts have been under way for a long time and the Central Bank of Iran has been meticulous about every single word mentioned in the contracts, he stressed.

“However signing these contracts doesn’t mean that our country will be in debt, but the country has signed a line of credit agreement with the Exim Bank of South Korea, an Austrian bank and the national banks of Italy,” he said.

Khazaei further clarified that the 30-billion-dollar finance contract will be signed in the upcoming month; “Of course, all of this depends on the position of Iran on the international scene,” he added.—AFP