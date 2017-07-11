Iran ready to deal with ‘any misguided US step’: Ministry

Tehran

Iran says it is ready to deal with any “unsavory” and “misguided” step by the US, including a possible violation of a nuclear accord which President Donald Trump has described as “one of the worst ever made”.

Both on his campaign trail and after election in early 2017, Trump threatened to “scrap” the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but he has markedly toned down his rhetoric since taking office.

“Given the dimensions that the JCPOA can have, Mr. Trump and the American leadership do not appear to be capable of unilaterally violating it,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

“That is why the United States has focused on political, economic, and psychological measures in other anti-Iranian bills, and is keen to counteract the positive effects of the JCPOA,” he added.

Qassemi cited US “psychological” campaign to dissuade financial institutions as well as economic, industrial and commercial enterprises of the world from engaging in any trade with Iran.

“In this way, they want to diminish or neutralize the positive and fruitful effects that the JCPOA could have in the economic sphere for Iran,” the official said.

“At the same time, there have been serious and positive signs in the events of the past couple of weeks that should be dealt with more thoughtfully and for any judgment about the future, we should wait a bit and see what kind of a policy America would follow,” Qassemi added without explanation.

The Trump administration has put Iran "on notice" over its missile tests and imposed new sanctions, while it has ordered a review of the historic accord with Tehran that limits the country's nuclear programme.