Iran: No talks with US outside nuke accord

Tehran

Iran says there is no negotiation between Tehran and Washington outside the nuclear issue, but US officials have requested talks over the case of one or two prisoners in the Islamic Republic.

“As in the past, we have no mandate for dialog with America outside the JCPOA issue,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in Tehran Monday, citing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The JCPOA refers to the nuclear accord which Iran reached with the US as well as France, Germany, Italy, Russia and China in 2015.

The accord saw Iran and the US hold high-level diplomatic parleys for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution but those exchanges did not go beyond the purview of the nuclear issue.

Qassemi said, “Thus far, we have maintained the principle of no negotiations with America in the spheres beyond the JCPOA and continue with that.”

“However, some dialog was held with the previous American government on humanitarian grounds about Iranian prisoners in the US, which had positive results,” the spokesman added.—Agencies