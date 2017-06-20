Iran: Missile strike in Syria ‘just a small slap’

Iran says its Monday missile attack against Takfiri targets in Syria in retaliation for terror attacks against Tehran was “just a small slap” in the face of the terrorists and their patrons.

Bahram Qassemi, Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, made the remarks on Monday following the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s launch of six medium-range ballistic missiles at Daesh bases in Dayr al-Zawr

The retaliation “was just a wake-up warning to those who still cannot or have not managed to decently comprehend the realities of the region and their own limits,” he said.

The strike, which took place with Syria’s consent, delivered “fatal blows” to terror outfits and their central command post in Dayr al-Zawr, he added.

Qassemi said the Islamic Republic believes terrorism is condemned in whatever form or place or under whatever pretext.

“Iran does not take lightly the issue of defending its security and stability,” the spokesman said, adding the Islamic Republic will exert utmost effort in fighting terrorism, insecurity, and instability.

He also advised regional supporters of Takfiri terror outfits to abandon their vendetta against the Muslims of the region and the Islamic Republic and return to the path of rationalism, fraternity, Islamic solidarity, and “reinforcement of the united front against Zionism.”

Some powers, he said, use security and terrorism as a means for business, selling billions of dollars in arms to the main supporters of Takfiri terrorists while laying claim to an anti-terror fight at the same time.

The spokesman was apparently referring to US sales of $110 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia during President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom last month.

The Islamic Republic, however, would keep up its “real and consistent” battle towards the eradication of terror groups, he asserted.

Also, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said, “The world’s most independent country will authoritatively respond to the ill-wishers, terrorists, and the enemies wherever they might be.”—Agencies

