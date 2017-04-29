Iran lodges protest with Pakistan over killing of border guards

Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Qasemi on Friday summoned Ambassador to Iran Asif Ali Khan Durrani to lodge a protest over the killing of ten Iranian border guards in a militant attack on the Pakistan-Iran border earlier this week, IRNA reported.

Ten border guards of Mirjaveh county in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province were killed in an ambush by terrorists along the Pakistani border’s zero-point on Wednesday.

After the attack, Iranian police said the guards were killed by long-range guns and “the Pakistani government bears the ultimate responsibility of the attack”.Iran-based militant group Jaish al Adl, or the Army of Justice, had claimed responsibility for the attack. During Friday’s meeting in Tehran, the spokesperson urged Pakistan to adopt strict measures to ensure that no such incident takes place again, the daily said.

We strongly expect the Pakistan government to adopt serious measures for the arrest and punishment of terrorists,” the Iranian publication quoted the spokesperson as saying.

“Unfortunately, Pakistani side of Iran’s borders are the most insecure ones and we expect Islamabad to honour its previous promises and prevent a repetition of such attacks,” the spokesperson told Durrani.