Iran hosts int’l summit on media in Islamic world

Tehran

The 9th international summit of the Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) has been held in Iran’s northwestern holy city of Mashhad. The conference began on Sunday and concluded on Monday with the participants choosing a new secretary general and members to the supreme council. More than 230 representatives of Islamic Institutes and media attended the conference. The event featured speeches by IRTVU chief as well as the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Abdolali Ali-Asgari. Additionally, footage of press martyrs was broadcast during the event, while a meeting was held between activists in cyberspace.—Agencies