Iran to host int’l military competitions

Iran is slated to host international military competitions soon.

Decision has been made during 2017 International Army Games which was held with the attendance of some 28 countries in Russia.

The 2017 International Army Games opened July 29 with the attendance of Deputy Head of Education and Research of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hassan Baqeri, Iranian delegation and Iranian diplomats in Moscow.

Iranian squad comprising Army and Islamic revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) units attended the games.

Originally Published by NNI