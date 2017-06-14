Iran football team to visit KP

Peshawar

Iran football team will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be invited to visit Iran, Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi told media men during his visit to Malik Saad Shaheed Sports Trust situated in Central Police Office here on Tuesday. He said Malik Saad Shaheed Sports Trust has already invited Iranian football team by sending a letter to Iran Football Federation in this connection to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in a reciprocal basis the teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would visit Iran. Such visit, Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi said would further cement Iran-Pakistan cordial relationship.—APP