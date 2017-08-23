Iran diplomat, Hezbollah chief discuss Mideast scenario

Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari has held talks with Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

During a meeting in Beirut on Tuesday, Jaberi Ansari and Nasrallah exchanged views about the latest political developments in the Middle East and the situation in the region, particularly the Syrian and Lebanese issues.

Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mohammad Fat’hali was also present in the meeting. Jaberi Ansari, who arrived in Beirut on Monday for a three-day visit, held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil. He said the trip aims to express Iran’s support for national unity in Lebanon and the country’s fight against the Israeli regime and Takfiri terrorists.

The Iranian diplomat is visiting Beirut after the Lebanese army chief General Joseph Aoun announced the start of the operation, dubbed Jaroud Dawn, on Saturday against Daesh terrorists in eastern parts of the country along the border with Syria.—Agencies