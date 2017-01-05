Iran denies Hezbollah’s exit from Syria

Tehran

Iran has denied that members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, fighting alongside the Syrian regime, will exit Syrian territories.

Following a meeting with former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Ali Akbar Velayati, the Iranian supreme leaders’ advisor on international affairs, said reports about the possibility of withdrawing all foreign militias present in Syria after the fighting stops is false “propaganda” being spread “by the enemy.”

The Iranian Tasnim news agency said on Tuesday that Velayati confirmed that Iran will resume coordinating with Russia regarding Syria and that Iran will not end its interferences in Iraq, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.

Maliki, who met with Velayati while visiting Iran, said he was in Tehran to meet with supreme leader Ali Khamenei to discuss “possible threats after defeating ISIS,” Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.—Agencies