Iran confident sanctions will never return

Iran says it is confident that a US-led regime of sanctions that had been imposed against it as a result of disputes over its nuclear energy program "will never return".

Mohammad Khazaei, the deputy finance minister for investment affairs, told a forum on Iran’s investment opportunities in Vienna that a snapback mechanism that could revive the sanctions against Iran “is no longer existent”.

Khazaei emphasized that Iran had entered a new era of economic cooperation with the world, stressing that the recent trend of investments in the country testified to that.—Agencies