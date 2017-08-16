Iran boosts missile programme

IN an apparent tit-for-tat to American sanctions, Iranian Parliament has approved more than half a billion dollars in funding for the country’s missile programme and foreign operations of the elite Revolutionary Guards. Speaking after adoption of the package, Speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Larijani said the Americans should know that this was our first action, which means more cannot be ruled out.

Iran has been forced to go into apparently confrontationist mode following decision of the new US administration to impose fresh sanctions against Iran in July, targeting its missile programme. Tehran maintains the measures violate a 2015 deal with world powers that eased sanctions in exchange for cuts on its nuclear programme. The agreement on nuclear issue was concluded after a lengthy process of negotiations, which saw many ups and downs but finally an accord was made possible because of enormous flexibility demonstrated by Iran. Earlier, Iran maintained that it had every right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes but then it accepted curbs in the hope that tougher sanctions would ease. While Iran kept its pledges, the US administration is backing out on different pretexts providing justification to Tehran to respond in kind. As things stand today, the United States is expected to increase pressure on Iran with the passage of time as it is closely toeing Israeli line as far as relationship with Iran is concerned, raising the spectre of more tension and confrontation. This does not augur well for regional peace and stability as any boost in Iranian missile programme also raises concerns in Arab capitals besides upsetting the United States over the question of safety and security of the Jewish state. The policy of imposing sanctions on sovereign nations has not worked in the past and is unlikely to work in future as well, therefore, Washington should review the policy that serves no purpose other than embittering its relations with other states.

