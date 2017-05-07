Iqra University spurs students Creative Genius through competition

The Iqra University, Karachi organized a competition for its students, titled “IU Creative Genius’ to hunt for hidden talent in the realm of art and craft”.

A spokesman of the institution said on Saturday that the competition solicited entries from students of media sciences in various categories to compete for the coveted title.

Aimed at galvanizing creative capabilities, the competition prompted students into exploring their knack for advertising, Film & TV, Animation, Au-dio & Video, Still photography, Painting and more to showcase their flairs before industry experts.

The candidates competed in nine categories, namely Best in Photography, Best in Storyboard, Best in TVC, Best in Social Media Campaign, Best in Digital Painting/Drawing, Best in New Business Idea, Best in Poster Design, Best in Anima-tion/Illustration and Best in Short Film/Documentary. A prolific name in the country’s entertainment industry, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi (YBQ) was the chief guest.

Students of media sciences enthusiastically par-ticipated in the event.

The Head of Department, Media Sciences, Latif Abbasi welcomed the experts from different fields of art, entertainment and media who have played an instrumental role in keeping the art forms alive in the country.

It is art that keeps the society courteous, sensi-tive and humane from its core.

Prizes were distributed among the winners in different categories.—APP

