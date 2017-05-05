Iqbal raised awareness among youth about their responsibilities

Staff Reporter

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of east, raised awareness among youth about their responsibilities through his poetry, said Executive Director National Vocational & Technical Training Commission, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema on Thursday. Speaking as chief guest here at a “Prize Distribution Ceremony” in connection with essay competition organized by the Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-6/3, he said only youth could bring change in the society.

“We should be proud of our forefathers as the most famous poet of Islam and the sub-continent, Allama Muhammad Iqbal was from Pakistan” he remarked.

The new generation should be made aware of the real message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he observed. Dr Iqbal was also a national poet of Iran due to his immortal poetry, Cheema added.

He furthered that Dr Iqbal through his poetry, stressed the youth to establish link with education aiming at to save Muslim Ummah from darkness of ignorance.

The message of Dr Muhammad Iqbal for Muslims was to forge unity among them and the youth should keep their vision high to achieve their goals, he added. He also read some verses from the poetry of Allama Iqbal. At the end, he also distributed awards among the students.