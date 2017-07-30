‘Iqama’ showing Zardari as partner of UAE firm fake: PPP

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) spokesperson Farhatullah Babar has said that the photocopy of the residence permit (iqama) of PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari on the social media is fake, fabricated and photo shopped to malign and discredit him and the PPP and is the handiwork of those who wish to bring into disrepute the entire political class.

In a clarification statement issued here on Saturday, Farhatullah Babar said that this was most reprehensible and was deeply deplored and condemned. He said that Asif Ali Zardari has been validly granted visa by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Abu Dhabi on the basis of which he visits and stays in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The PPP spokesperson said that the PPP President does not hold any visa or residence permit as an employee or partner in some private firm as wrongly claimed in the fake iqama doing rounds on social media. After the disqualification of the Prime Minister by the Supreme Court a vicious and mysterious campaign seems to have been mounted by vested interests to malign and discredit elected representatives of the people and the political class as a whole, he said.

Deploring this Farhatullah Babar said that launching such malicious campaign against the former President, the PPP and the political class as a whole will do no good either to those behind it or to the country as a whole. He said that those wishing to paint black Asif Zardari, the PPP and the elected representatives as a whole should pause, ponder and look inwardly whether they also may have some skeletons. If they do they might realize that they too have many questions to answer but have escaped accountability, he added.—INP