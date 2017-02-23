IPR protection bill to be presented in Parliament soon

IPAP launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The draft of bill for protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) of goods and products popular among masses for their peculiar geographical origins in Pakistan has been prepared and submitted to the government.

“The draft of Geographical Indication Protection Bill has been prepared and submitted to the ministry concerned as the bill will be introduced in the parliament either in the current month or next one,” said Chairman of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan Shahid Rashid on Wednesday.

The IPO chairman was speaking as the chief guest here at the launching ceremony of Intellectual Property Association of Pakistan (IPAP) being the first ever association in the country to raise awareness and promote education for safeguarding IPR related to different segments of Pakistani society.

Rashid said the proposed Geographical Indication Protection law-for IPR protection of popular Pakistani products such as Basmati rice, Wazirabad cutlery, or Sialkot sports goods-had been pending at different stages of preparation of draft legislation but finally the bill was readied by IPO after due consultation.

He said that IPO was also in the process of integrating and housing three of its main subsidiary offices-trademark office, copyrights’ office, and patent office- in a single building under one roof for facilitating people applying to his organization for protection of IPR of their products. He said that it had always been a challenging task for IPO to raise public awareness and also to enforce IPR in the entire country with strength of just 190-odd officials.