IPA elections 2017, Abdul Khaliq elected chairman

Staff Reporter

The International Police Association elections 2017 for the offices of chairman, vice chairman, secretary and treasurer of the Sindh Regional Committee was held at Karachi Police Office (KPO) near Shahra-e-Faisal Karachi on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP), Abdul Khalique Shaikh was elected chairman and PSP Commandant SSU, Mr. Maqsood Ahmed (TI), was elected vice chairman in the IPA Elections 2017, Sindh Chapter

SP Ms. Shahla Raza and ASI Muhammad Naseem elected as Secretary and Treasurer respectively for the Sindh Regional Committee.

The IPA elections 2017 held in a very peaceful and cordial environment.