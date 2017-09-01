IP image of Pakistan to be improved internationally: IPO-Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The intellectual property enforcement agencies unanimously committed the resolve to improve the IP image of Pakistan at international level by introducing revolutionary steps in the field of IP enforcement.

The strong resolve came during a meeting held at the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) attended by the stakeholders of IP enforcement agencies. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Muhammad Irfan Tarar, Director General, IPO-Pakistan.

Mr. Muhammad Ismail, Director Enforcement, IPO-Pakistan gave detailed briefing about the lines for improvement of IP image of the country at international level by adopting certain pro-active approaches. While referring to various reports, he said that ‘International IP Index’ of the US Chamber of Commerce, ‘The Global Innovation Index’ by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and ‘Annual Competitiveness Report’ of World Economic Forum have given the IP situation in different countries including Pakistan in their recent publications.

Mr. Saleem Ranjha, Director General, IPRE Pakistan Customs, suggested that the image of Pakistan will be improved by sharing progress reports with Pakistan’s missions in different countries about factual position of IP situation in our country.

Mr. Muhammad Naseer, Executive Director, IPO-Pakistan stressed that annual reports of enforcement agencies must be shared with Pakistan Missions in different countries.

The meeting decided to improve reporting system and coordination process among different government organizations in order to improve Pakistan’s ranking at global level.

In addition, the meeting also voiced for enhancing cooperation with multilateral international forums like WIPO, World Trade Organization (WTO) etc. by sharing annual progress reports. The meeting rejected the report of Global Intellectual Property Centre (GIPC) based on wrong indications.