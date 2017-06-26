IOK turned into killing field and big prison: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that India has turned Kashmir into a killing field and a big prison.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Since last year, hundreds of people have been killed, while thousands blinded and injured. Thousands of young and old men are still languishing in jails and police stations.”

He said that by these harsh methods the puppet rulers wanted to break the Kashmiris’ will and resolve but military might and use of brute force would never be able to do so. “In fact this oppression has strengthened our resolve to keep fighting,” he said. The JKLF Chief said, on occasions like Eid, prisoners are usually released from jails and police stations as a goodwill gesture, but the RSS-backed PDP regime is filling up jails by arresting more and more people on this auspicious occasion. “Our visit to Chrar-i-Sharif on Jumat-ul-Wida and overwhelming response of the people there has unnerved the rulers,” he said.

Yasin Malik said that Indian rulers and occupational forces were actually promoting violence in occupied Kashmir as they had imposed a blanket ban on every peaceful political and religious activity in the territory.

“Chrar-i-Sharif jalsa (congregation) was actually one of the best examples of peaceful attitude of the resistance camp as a huge public programme was conducted in an exemplary peaceful manner.

But this peaceful attitude does not suit the authorities as they want to keep resistance leadership away from people by using violent methods,” he added.—KMS