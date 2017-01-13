IOK regime hell-bent on changing demography, says Mirwaiz

Srinagar

The Chairman of his Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also head of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, has said that the PDP-BJP coalition is furthering the agenda of the Hindu extremist parties of India by adopting the undemocratic and inhuman measures aimed at changing the demography, Muslim-majority identity, and the disputed nature of Jammu Kashmir”.

A meeting of district and tehsil heads of Awami Action Committee (AAC) was held at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar, which was presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The meeting held deliberations on political situation in Kashmir with particular focus on how to strengthen the ongoing resistance movement. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the occasion denounced the authorities’ tactics to sabotage the ongoing resistance movement.

He condemned the atrocities, arbitrary arrests, harassment and gross human rights violations.

He said the coalition partners were on one pretext or another trying to take steps for changing both the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and its demography.—KMS