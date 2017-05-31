IOK people vow care for victims of state terrorism

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has appealed people to take care of the victims of Indian state terrorism in the holy month of Ramadan.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who is under continued house arrest in Srinagar, in a statement issued said that these people sacrificed for the freedom movement and was the duty of Kashmiri people to take care of them. “Among these victims are our youth and those maimed and blinded by pellets, and the families of political prisoners including those who are languishing in Indian jails. We should not forget these people and should take initiatives in this regard,” he said.

Shabbir Shah said, while Ramadan rejuvenates our faith and makes us God-fearing, it also inculcates in us a sense of sacrifice and solidarity. He appealed to the Muslims to activate the Bait-ul-Maal committees across the territory so that the needy and deserving people are benefitted and orphans and destitute be given priority.—KMS