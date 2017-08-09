IOK people urged to protest India’s anti-Kashmir plans

Resistance leadership calls for shutdown on Saturday

Srinagar

The joint resistance leadership has called for a complete shutdown on Saturday, August 12, to protest against the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris and the Indian plan to abrogate Article 35-A of Indian Constitution that bars settlement of outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir.

The resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, “The ongoing killing spree, genocide of young Kashmiris, hooliganism of Indian forces especially in south Kashmir, NIA/ED terrorism and ploy to change the state subject law in Jammu Kashmir will face stern resistance from Kashmiris.”

The leadership urged people to protest against such anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir actions by Indian rulers who are backed by extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

They said, for the past many months, Kashmir has been turned into a killing field and the massacre of young unarmed Kashmiris has become the order of the day. “Our young ones are killed with impunity and Indian trigger-happy forces, disrespecting every bit of humanity, are seeing mutilating their corpses and taking selfies with the dead bodies,” they deplored.

Gilani, Mirwaiz and Malik said propaganda is being waged that Kashmiri youth who bear pellets and bullets on their bodies are doing it for a few hundred rupees. “Moreover, a vicious defamation campaign to malign the resistance leadership is continuing on Indian media channels,” they said.

They also lashed out at the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, saying that she used to visit the bereaved families of martyrs, especially in south Kashmir, and shed tears, but after assuming power she had become the most brutal and had defeated all previous records of oppression and tyranny in the occupied territory.—KMS