IOK jubilation over cricket win shows Kashmir and Pakistan are one

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Champions victory in cricket by Pakistan against India made the occupied Kashmir people came out of their homes in great jubilation, showing their ideological trend and linkage of political fate with Pakistan quite in line with the principles that had brought Pakistan and India as two separate independent States in South Asia.

This was observed by Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi, Secretary General Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) here on Monday extending rich congratulations to the winners and pro-winners lauding the gesture of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for facilitation to the winning team perform Umrah on army donation as a token of pride for the nation of Pakistan. General Bajwa Sahib deserves all the congratulations for this pious contribution, the KPI Secretary General said in his statement.

Celebration of Pakistan cricket team win by Kashmiris is a great feat. Surrounded by 800,000 strong Indian armed forces their celebration if a great strength of courage and boldness. Kashmiris believe in the basic theory that brought into beig two separate independent states of Pakistan and India as two have had different pattern of living civilizations. Emergence of the two states has in fact preserved the two separate civilizations in South Asia.

He suggested that the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan also give State’s Insignia as a mark of victory to the winning team and its management. President Syed Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif should also be offered State’s Insignias as a token of State’s being part of Pakistan on this victory rejoicing occasion.