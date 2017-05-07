IOK High Court quashes PSA of 10 youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the detention of 10 youth booked under draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) ordering their immediate release.

These youth were arrested for participating in peaceful protests during uprising in 2016 and lodged in different jails under the PSA.

Those whose PSA was quashed by High Court include Muhammad Yousuf Falahi of Shopian, Muhammad Saleem War of Sopore, Nazir Ahmad Rather of Tral, Shahid Ahmad Tantray of Baramulla, Asif Gull of Baramulla, Mohammad Afzal Butt of Sopore, Aijaz Ahmad Dhobi of Beerwah, Ghulam Nabi Dar of Shopian, Mustafa Sheikh of Lolab and Mohammad Subhan Dar of Kulgam.—KMS