IOK HCBA denounces arrest of pro-freedom leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) strongly denouncing the arrest of pro-freedom leaders by Indian National Investigation Agency has said that the action is aimed at terrorizing the Hurriyat leaders and activists.

HCBA in a statement in Srinagar said that the sole purpose of these arrests and proposed issuance of notice to Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik was to terrorize them and their activists and force them to give up their efforts for achieving the legitimate right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

“The Bar Association feels that the steps taken by NIA authorities at the behest of Government of India have no parallels in the contemporary history of freedom struggles of the people all over the world, as such, the Indian Government and its puppets in Kashmir will achieve nothing, by such barbaric and dubious methods,” the statement said.

The HCBA maintained that firstly the Indian government used NIA to raid the houses of these leaders and thereafter got them summoned to Delhi, where they were questioned for a few days but were thereafter made to attend NIA office, Delhi, regularly, from morning to evening, for weeks together. “They were thereafter let-off, but after a few days they were summoned again and the past method of harassing and humiliating them was repeated. Some of the activists were also summoned by NIA authorities to their camp office at Humhama in Srinagar, where they were interrogated but finding nothing against them, were thereafter allowed to go,” it added.

The HCBA said that it was, however, surprising that the NIA authorities arrested six Hurriyat leaders on Monday and took them to Delhi where they would be produced before NIA Court, which in all probability, might remand them, either to police or judicial custody.

“There is an NIA Court in Jammu also, but these leaders have not been taken to Jammu and produced in the said court, but have straightway been driven to Delhi, only to subject them to further torture and humiliation.

The decision of the NIA authorities now to issue notice to Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik for causing their appearance before NIA authorities in Delhi, is also proof-positive of the fact that the NIA authorities are so afraid of the Hurriyat leaders that they somehow want an excuse to arrest and detain them, so that no one raises his voice against the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and/or supports the demand of the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir,” it added.

The HCBA made it clear to India that by using NIA and by arresting the pro-freedom leaders and activists, it would not succeed in its nefarious designs of silencing the people of Kashmir, forever. “The people having given tremendous sacrifices for th cause of freedom will not allow those sacrifices to go waste. They are committed to take the freedom struggle to its logical end at all costs and are also prepared to give any further sacrifice for achieving their objective in future,” it added.

Meanwhile, Democratic Freedom Party, Peoples Freedom League and Hurriyat leaders, Farida Bahenji and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, in their statements issued in Srinagar also condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders by the NIA.—KMS