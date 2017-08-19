IOK HC seeks details of jail inmates within month

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the puppet authorities to furnish within a month details about the number of persons lodged in various jails of the territory including under-trials, convicts, acquittals, women, children and those detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

A division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice M K Hanjura directed Secretary Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and Secretary of Law Department of the occupied territory to file a detailed status report, dealing with the issues referred by the Indian Supreme Court regarding jail inmates.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation related to the nine points that the Indian Supreme Court has referred it about the jail inmates of the territory. The issues relate to overcrowding in jails, delay in trial, torture and ill-treatment, neglect of health and hygiene, sub-standard food and inadequate clothing, prison vices, no communication, streamlining of jail visits and management of open air prisons.

The court directed the Director General of Prisons to inform it about the number of persons who are brought to jails and released every month so that the input and output capacity of jails are ascertained. “SLSA will have to work on conditions and other facilities provided to jail inmates,” the court said, seeking a detailed report.—KMS