IOK court seeks details on juveniles in jails

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the puppet authorities to furnish details about juveniles languishing in jails, police stations and juvenile homes of the territory.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking implementation of Juvenile Justice Act, a division bench of Chief Justice Baddar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey asked the authorities to provide details about the juveniles who are in jails, police stations and juvenile homes across the territory.—KMS