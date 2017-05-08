IOK cable operators face curbs showing Pak channels

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet administration has asked District Magistrates to ensure that Pakistani as well as other Islamic television channels present in the ‘non permitted’ list of India’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry are not shown on cable networks in the territory.

This comes after Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu asked the puppet administration to ensure that Pakistani channels are not aired in the Valley. An order issued by Home Department of the territory stated to suspend licences of local cable operators who violate the ‘non-permitted’ list and sought necessary action.

These channels also include ARY, PTV and GEO. Several Islamic channels like Karbala TV, Ahli-biat TV, Noor TV and Hadi TV are also mentioned in the order.—KMS