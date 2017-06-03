IOK authorities again not produce Aalam before court

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has said that the puppet authorities have once again not produced the illegally detained senior APHC leader and the party Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, before courts on the hearing of the fake cases registered against him.

The JKML Legal Secretary, Shah Riaz in a statement in Srinagar said that Masarrat Aalam, who is lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, was to be produced before the courts of Third Sessions Judge and Fourth Additional Sessions Judge in Srinagar. However, he was not produced before these courts.

He denounced the authorities for not producing the detained leader before the court and deplored that they were prolonging the illegal detention of the Hurriyet leader on one pretext or the other. He said that for last four months Masarrat Aalam Butt had not been produced before court which proved that under a planned conspiracy his illegal detention was being prolonged to keep him behind the bars. Shah Riaz said that the Indian police also got 14-day judicial remand of party’s Chief Organizer, Abdul Ahad Parra, from a Kupwara court where he was produced in connection with the fake cases registered against him.—KMS