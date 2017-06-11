IOK authorities ignore court’s order on Aasiya Andrabi: DeM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that the puppet authorities have disrespected court’s order by not shifting party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi from Jammu’s Amphalla jail to Srinagar.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that on June 4 the High Court of the territory issued orders for shifting Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi from Amphalla jail Jammu to Srinagar.

She said that copy of the order was presented to the Home Department of the territory and other officials concerned including the SP of Amphalla jail and the district magistrate on June 6. She said that when the SP of Amphalla jail contacted the Home Department regarding the court order, it didn’t consider it and asked him to delay the proceedings till further orders. She said that the High Court had quoted an Indian Supreme Court ruling which stated that the detainees should be kept in jail nearer to their homes.

Nahida Nasreen deplored that instead of considering the order, the SP of Amphala jail has been directed to continue the lodgment of the party leaders and now the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) order shows their detention for three months.—KMS