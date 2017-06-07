Investors confident of healthy competition in Auto sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The investors in the automobile industry, Tuesday, expressed hope that new investment in the auto sector would bring about healthy competition in the sector and help overcome the shortage in the availability of passenger and commercial vehicles.

At review a meeting held at Ministry of Industries and Production, some key investors expressed confidence that some of the investment projects in automobile sector were at advanced stage of implementation and hopefully their products would be in the market by the end of Year 2017. This progress was noted with satisfaction and it came out of the meeting that new Auto-Policy is really taking off.

Meeting was co-chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, and Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI) to review prospective investors under the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21. Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry’s officials and representatives of the prospective investors attended the meeting.

At the very outset, highlighting the purpose of the meeting, Secretary, MoIP informed the participants that investment under ADP 2016-21 is very critical for the growth in the sector and for overall economy of the country.

Hence, due priority to this area will be accorded by all the relevant government agencies for speedy processing of investment proposals and other allied facilitation required in this regard.

He assured the prospective investors that no let or hindrance will be allowed to cause delay at any level and if they face any difficulties or snag in smooth processing of their cases, the matter be brought to the notice of Secretary, MoIP or BOI as the case may be, directly.

He also decided to hold a similar meeting on monthly basis to put the implementation of all such investment proposals on fast track.

Secretary, BOI, Azher Ali Choudhary, fully echoed the spirit and content of the views expressed by Secretary, MoIP and vowed to support the investment proposals through personal involvement and putting in place stricter monitoring regime. All the investors present briefed on the progress of all the cases of Greenfield Investment under ADP 2016-21 and shared the difficulties being encountered by them.

Secretary, MoIP directed EDB to take necessary measures to process all the cases expeditiously and strictly within the framework of the Policy for determination of their eligibility or otherwise for incentives under Greenfield Investment in the Policy.