Investment in IT sector to open new avenues of progress: Dar

Jazz awarded 4G spectrum for $295m

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday said investment in the information technology sector due to the government’s initiatives will open new avenues of progress and development in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the award of 4G spectrum license here. Cellular company Jazz won the 3rd auction for the 4G spectrum license with payment of $ 295 million.

Ishaq Dar said the government believed in transparency and good governance for running day to day affairs.

Leading multinational companies had acknowledged the conducive business environment in the country, he added.

He said Pakistan was moving towards digital and financial inclusiveness that would improve living standard of the common man.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said the total amount of the auction had been deposited in the government’s account.

She said that 60 megahertz spectrum had been licensed during the last three years. She said the government would start preparations for introduction of 5G in the country by 2021.

She expressed hope that Pakistani people would adopt the new technology ahead of all other Asian countries.

She said the number of broadband users increased from 3.7 million to 44 million during last four years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Syed Ismail Shah said that world communication institutions were acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s effort and success in the IT field.

Meanwhile, Aamir Ibrahim CEO Jazz said that: “This development is truly very exciting for us at Jazz because it allows us to provide Pakistan with a far reaching and enhanced mobile broadband experience”. “Acquisition of the additional spectrum demonstrates Jazz’s investment in the country’s digital future – in line with our vision of becoming a true digital entity.”

He added that this reflects Jazz’s commitment and support for the Government and its digital Pakistan’s agenda. Jazz was the only operator to have participated in the 4G spectrum auction and hence qualified as the winner without any bidding.

By expanding its 4G network, Jazz looks to bring in new digital experiences designed to not only provide exceptional communications services, but also convenient financial, business and entertainment solutions.