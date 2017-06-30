Investment in IT sector to open new avenues of development in country: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that government’s initiatives and investment in the Information Technology sector will open new avenues of progress and development in the country.

He was addressing auction ceremony for the award of 4-G spectrum license in Islamabad on Friday evening. He said that the government believes in transparency and good governance for running day to day business in all the sectors. He said Pakistan is moving towards digital Pakistan that will improve living standard of the common man.

Cellular company Mobilink won the 3rd auction for the 4-G spectrum license with 250 billion rupees. Technology neutral license for the 10 MHz of frequency spectrum 1800 MHz was handed over to the successful bidder, Jazz Pakistan in the ceremony.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister of State for IT & Telecom Anusha Rahman formally handed over the 4G license to Mr. Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz. The newly awarded license will enable Jazz to launch 4G Services in Pakistan, making Jazz the third 4G operator in the country. The successful bidder has submitted the entire license fee of US$ 295 million.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister congratulated Minister of State for IT & Telecom and her team, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Jazz and all other stakeholders, who worked hard for the successful completion of the auction process. He said that the auction has been conducted in a fair and transparent, in accordance with global best practices.

The Finance Minister highlighted the present government’s commitment to enhancing digital inclusion in Pakistan. He said that the government has announced several incentives for the IT industry in the budget for FY 2017-18 which the IT industry will start availing from July 2017 onwards.

Minister of State for IT & Telecom joined the Finance Minister in congratulating all concerned parties on the successful auction. She said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom has conducted 3 spectrum auctions in last 3 years, which is unprecedented. She appreciated the significant role played by Jazz in the telecom sector of Pakistan.

She highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, broadband penetration has increased phenomenally, and broadband penetration, which was less than 3% in 2013, has grown to more than 29%. She said that the new 4G license awarded to Jazz will further enable provision of high-speed connectivity and the associated socio-economic benefits to the citizens of Pakistan.

CEO Jazz extended his heartfelt felicitations to the government for three transparent and successful spectrum auctions within just three years, and for undertaking key initiatives for expanding Pakistan’s overall digital ecosystem.

Secretary IT & Telecom, Chairman PTA, and senior officials of Ministry of IT & Telecom, Ministry of Finance, PTA, Frequency Allocation Board and Jazz were also present on the occasion.

Originally Published by NNI