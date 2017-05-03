Investment scenario in Pakistan needs facilitation: LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Both local and foreign investments scenario in Pakistan needs improvement through facilitation as existing investment does not match the potential of this country. These views were expressed by the LCCI President Abdul Basit while talking to the Additional Secretary Board of Investment Shahjahan Shah here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan also spoke on the occasion while a two member Chinese delegation also attended the meeting. The LCCI President said that Foreign Direct Investment is essential to impact positively on the productivity, progress, prosperity and economic stability. He said that though net foreign Direct Investment has recorded an increase of 12.4% in July-March 2016-17 as compared to July-March 2015-16 but historical statistics are showing a gloomy picture. He said that foreign Direct Investment excluding privatization proceeds has been fallen to $ 1601.6 million during July-March 2016-17 from $ 5276.6 million in 2007-08.