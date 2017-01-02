Investment in industrial zones

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

Lahore

It is quite appreciable to note that three industrial zones are going to be established in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa (KP) along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) routes and substantial fresh investment of as much as Rs 400 billion is expected in these industrial zones. According to the information available from official sources, out of these two Industrial Estates are planned to be set up in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura in Punjab and one at Industrial Estate at Haripur in KP and fresh investment is expected to be made in these industrial estates by way of establishing factories and purchasing land. In Faisalabad Industrial Zone alone as many as 650 new factories are expected to be set up.

It is good to note that after initial period of planning and approval spanning over three years, the CPEC has started taking shape and it quite righty suggests that the impact of the project is not going to be limited just to 46 billion dollars Chinese investment in energy and infrastructure sector projects. The investment so expected to be made will go a long way in boosting national economy and reducing unemployment considerably in the country.

Needless to mention here that after the inauguration of the Gwadar Port, the much needed positive image of Pakistan has considerably improved, the CPEC has brought new investment and more and more countries around the globe now want to trade with Pakistan. All this is quite appreciable and dream of an era of progress, prosperity and development is fast being turned into reality and ever-lasting friendship between China and Pakistan being further strengthened with passage of time.