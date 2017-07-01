Investment by Chinese exchanges to spur growth of PSX

Karachi

The investment by Chinese stock exchanges will help spur growth of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, during a visit to the PSX here on Friday. He was of the view that owing to the successful economic policies of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country’s economy has strengthened.

The development of PSX, continued increase in investments, enhancement in development projects, maintenance of law and order, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and active role of the private sector is helping in poverty alleviation and reduction in poverty, he further remarked.

In his address on the occasion, the Governor pointed out that inclusion of Pakistan in the emerging markets speaks of the confidence of the investors.

On the self-listing of PSX, he felicitated the organization as well as all concerned.

The Governor also described the CPEC as the real game-changer which has been acknowledged internationally.

He was of the view that completion of CPEC would result in a golden era in Pakistan.

Zubair pointed out that investment of 34 billion dollars in energy projects under CPEC, would help overcome the energy crisis.

He said that the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was pursuing the policy of uniform development in the country.

The Governor said that attention is also being paid towards development projects in Karachi on priority basis. Mega projects include K-IV, M-9 Motorway, Greenline, restoration of infrastructure in industrial areas.—APP